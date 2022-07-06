McGrath: Action needed on pig industry

A Tipperary TD has called for the Government to address the pig industry crisis in Ireland.

Independent Mattie McGrath also wants a debate on the wider agriculture sector.

He says business has been rushed in the Dáil as they approach recess, and the issue now won’t be dealt with until they return in September.

The Tánaiste agreed that business has been rushed, and it is because other important legislation has taken priority.

He said in September that the members of the Dáil need to think collectively about working more on legislation as too much time is being spent on statements and show motions that have “absolutely no legal effect”