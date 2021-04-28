McCormack: Milk price tracker will empower the farmer

A new Interactive Milk Price Tracker has been launched by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

After two years of development and design, this tracker allows farmers to input their own constituents and volumes data into a calculator, that will tell them what all the different processors in the state would have paid them for that milk.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack from Greenane near Tipp Town says it marks a decisive step towards empowering the farmer.

The tracker is available online on www.icmsa.ie