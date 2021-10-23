McConalogue defends new CAP deal on Thurles visit

The Minister for Agriculture was greeted by protesting farmers when he arrived at Thurles Mart last evening.

Minister Charlie McConalogue was there to address issues around the new Common Agriculture Policy deal.

The plan has come in for strong criticism from a number of farming groups including the IFA and ICSA.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Jim Finn in Thurles the Agriculture Minister defended the deal announced last Tuesday.

“There’s different reactions but listen I think the starting point is as Minister obviously bringing the level of co-funding to the CAP was crucial.

“I was very glad to be able to deliver a 50% increase in co-funding compared to what was there in the previous CAP. We’ve moved from €1.9 billion in the previous CAP to €2.9 billion in this one.”