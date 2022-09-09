Macra leader says farm succession scheme is needed

Macra na Feirme national president John Keane says reports in agricultural media outlets regarding a proposal by the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group to introduce a Suckler Cow exit or reduction scheme are misleading.

The Devils Bit club member says Macra is a stakeholder in both the Beef and Sheep, and Dairy Food Vision groups and has rejected any measures in both groups which entails a reduction or exit from farming.

John says at a time when the numbers of active young farmers are in the region of 6% it makes absolutely no sense for an exit or reduction measure to be introduced – instead what is needed is a fully funded on farm succession scheme for all enterprises.