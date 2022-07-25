Lowry says fight to have equine industry included in TAMS was worthwhile

The inclusion of the Equine Industry in the next TAMS has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry.

The Thurles TD says he has campaigned long and hard on this issue on behalf of some 27,000 farmers – including many in Tipperary – with equine premises registered on the Department’s database.

He says a number of recent economic reports into the Irish horse sector have shown that the vast majority of people involved in this industry, horse breeding in particular, have small holdings with 5 breeding mares or less.

They have a requirement to provide essential infrastructure such as stabling, arenas, horse fencing, out-wintering paddocks and horse handling facilities and that their need for support through TAMS was evident.