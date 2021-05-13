Lowry critical of An Taisce stance on Glanbia plant

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has joined criticism of An Taisce for signalling their intention to further appeal the construction of a new Glanbia plant in south Kilkenny.

The Taoiseach has come under criticism this week from Green Party colleagues for calling on An Taisce to end its appeal against the €140 million cheese plant at Belview.

The National Trust is objecting to the development on environmental grounds.

A High Court challenge against the project was rejected last month, but there are concerns the new appeal will delay the project further.

Deputy Lowry described An Taisce as “over zealous” in their objections.

“Some of their objections are spurious – all of these objections have been dealt with by the two relevant planning authorities.”

“Their points of objection have been overruled by professional planners and expert in the council planning department, within Bord Pleanala and now in the High Court.”

“This kind of serial objecting undermines their status.”