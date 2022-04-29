Local success at Macra Na Feirme Challenges Day

Gurteen Agricultural College in Ballingarry played host to the 2022 Macra Na Feirme Challenges day this week.

Teams of 12 students from Teagasc and private agricultural colleges around the country competed in sport, presentations, and skills learned during the college year such as stock judging, welding, tractor driving and teamwork challenges.

The overall winners this year were Kildalton College from Piltown near Carrick on Suir.

The students from Gurteen took the honours in three team challenges – welding, tractor driving and problem solving.

This year National Broadband Ireland sponsored a new team technology challenge. This required participants to present on the “technology that they would like to adopt in their future land-based work situations”.

Continuing their long time affiliation with the Macra Challenges Day, FRS Networks renewed their sponsorship of a 3 month scholarship to FRS Networks. This challenge focussed on Health, Safety and Welfare in the land-based sector.

Herd Watch Ireland sponsored the sport challenge and Women in Agriculture sponsored the workshop skills challenge.

The winners of the different challenges were:

Team Challenge Winner

Soccer Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny

National Broadband Award Mountbellew Agriculture College, Co. Galway

FRS Scholarship Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny

Stock Judging Clonakilty College, Co. Cork

Welding Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary

Tractor Driving Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary

Problem solving Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary