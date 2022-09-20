Large numbers from Tipp travelling to Ploughing Championship

People from Tipperary travelling to the Ploughing Championships are advised to allow time for traffic delays.

Ireland is hosting the World Ploughing Contest as part of the National Championships this week with the event back for the first time since 2019.

Between now and Thursday 26 countries will be represented in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Tipp FM’s Jim Finn is there and says that drivers from the county should expect some hold ups at Abbeyleix.

He also says that this is a great opportunity for businesses to promote themselves to a worldwide audience.

“Business won’t be hectic, it’s cosmetic, you’re here, you’re displaying your wares. Now …two big Tipperary people here one is Breen’s of Cashel.. and the other of course is Abbey up in the North of the county. They are basically here to show off what they have, it’s marketing and it’s very important marketing.”