IFA president encouraging Tipp families to take part in Green Ribbon walks

Tipperary’s Tim Cullinan, IFA President, has encouraged families to attend the Green Ribbon walks in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland.

Eleven walks have been organised in venues throughout the country during August and September to spread awareness about all mental health difficulties.

Cullinan says it has been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and rising input costs adding stress on many farm families and these walks provide an opportunity for friends, families and communities to connect.

Some of the walks in Munster will take place in Boulevin Boston Tubber in Clare and Curraghchase Forest Park in Limerick.