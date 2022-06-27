IFA to host information meeting on renewable energy

South Tipperary IFA is hosting an information meeting tomorrow night on Renewable Energy.

The meeting will take place at The Apple Farm near Cahir on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm with the aim of informing local farmers about products that are available to them.

There are a number of independent speakers including John Fogarty an IFA member and part of the Templederry Windfarm, on their community run windfarm whereby the community are all stakeholders.

Pat Carroll chairman of the South Tipp IFA says that farmers want to do their bit but a lack of clear information is a major barrier.

“Farmers like to know what they are getting into, and there’s a lack of information, independent information there at the moment.”

“It’s quite a difficult area to get info on… Farmers any time there’s new research … they will always go to get that research.”