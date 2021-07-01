ICMSA leader says Tipp farmers will be badly hit by CAP reform

A Tipperary farm leader has described as “extremely negative” the outcome of a new CAP deal which has been green lit by EU Agriculture Ministers.

After a provisional deal was agreed last Friday, Ministers including Ireland’s Charlie McConalogue backed the new Common Agricultural Policy at a meeting on Monday.

Greenane farmer Pat McCormack is President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association.

He says this deal will negatively impact most Tipperary farm families.

“We have calculated that there’s up to 43% of our single farm payment could be lost so there’s huge concern out there.”

“It’s going to affect rural economies in particular in your listenership area that are above the national average and certainly it’s going to affect the support of food production within the European Union and obviously within Ireland.”