Gurteen College in North Tipp will play a central role in Hedgerow Week which runs until tomorrow.

‘Best Practice hedge cutting for our two hedge types’ is the theme for the Teagasc event launched by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett.

It coincides with the opening of the hedge cutting season on September 1st.

Hedgerow exhibits will be on at Gurteen College in Ballingarry tomorrow.

For more details, see www.teagasc.ie/hedgerowweek