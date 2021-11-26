Green MEP under fire for warning banks not to lend to young farmers to expand their herds

A Tipperary TD has hit out at comments by Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe.

The Dublin based member of the European Parliament issued a warning to banks not to lend to young farmers to expand their herds.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill has described the comments as arrogant, ignorant and stereotypically naive in the extreme.

“It’s unbelievable – it just shows how out of touch this MEP is.

“Our industry is not stagnant, our farmers and our agri-food industry will continue to invest in our industry.

“We are one of the most sustainable producers of food in the world. We need to invest to keep abreast of modern technology and to have the best possible farming practices.

“For an MEP to write to the CEO’s of the banks to tell them not to lend to young farmers is beyond comprehension.”