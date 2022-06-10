Golden farmer elected president of co-op group

A Tipperary dairy farmer man has been elected President of the national co-op policy body ICOS.

Golden native James O’Donnell takes up the role with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, following a meeting of the Board of the Society.

ICOS currently represents 130 co-operative enterprises in Ireland, including the dairy processing co-ops and the co-operative marts, with over 150,000 individual members, a combined turnover of €14 billion and employing more than 12,000 people.

Edward Carr – a dairy farmer from Milestone in Tipp – was elected Vice-President of ICOS. He is also chairman of Arrabawn Co-op.