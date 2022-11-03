Fodder Support Scheme Payments by end of December

Farmers in Tipperary will benefit from the advance payment of the 2023 Fodder Support scheme worth €30 million euros

The Department of Agriculture and Marine announced that the payment would be made before the end of December in line with the committement made in the recent budget

71,000 farmers are set to benefit countrywide but the payment is only available to those who applied to the initial scheme in 2022

The Scheme offers farmers a payment of €100 per hectare to a maximum eligibility of 10 hectares.

The Scheme aims to encourage farmers to grow more silage and hay to avoid food shortages.