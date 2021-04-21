Farmers urged to be cautious when purchasing machinery

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be wary of unreputable dealers selling farm machinery following a spate of thefts in the county.

Information is being sought in relation to the theft of trailers at both Long Orchard, Templetuohy and at Pallas Street in Borrisoleigh in the last fortnight.

A wide angle PTO shaft was also taken from a farm near Tipp Town late last week.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O’Carroll, is urging people to be wary of farm machinery sales.

“Remember to only purchase items from reputable dealers and sources.”

“We’ve had instances in the past where machinery was bought from individuals and subsequently turned out to be stolen and had to be recovered by Gardaí.”

“We never want to see people in that situation – if they could try and take serial numbers or anything that can help to identify property or mark the machinery so that if property is stolen and recovered that Gardaí are able to identify it as the injured parties.”