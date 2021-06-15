Dozens of sheep and lambs killed in Ballyporeen attack

Farmers are counting the cost of a major sheep kill in the Ballyporeen in recent days.

Over 30 sheep and lambs killed and many more injured after they were attacked by dogs on two occasions.

Clogheen farmer PJ English says the first attack took place on Sunday.

“They found six dead – mostly lambs that day. Monday then they went out again and there was over 30 killed.”

“They’re just devastated the farmers in the area because this time of year they have the lambs. The lambs are the replacements for the older sheep and their whole livelihood will be destroyed if they don’t find these two dogs – the dogs were seen and they can identify the dogs.”