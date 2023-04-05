Devils Bit Macra member bows out after two year presidential term

A ‘whirlwind’ is how the outgoing Macra President and Devil’s Bit Club member has described the last two years.

John Keane, who is from South Laois but has risen through the farming organisation in the Tipperary club, will soon end his time as the 38th leader of the group after today’s 2023-2025 Presidential Macra count.

He told Tipp FM that he has dealt with a number of policy issues over the last 24 months in particular CAP reform, and the climate action plan.

However John says there is still work to do and going forward there are some key areas that are important for young farmers.

“One of the biggest thing that is going to happen in the next 8 months is the Nitrates Directive and the Nitrates Derogation and ensuring that Ireland secures it number one and then maintains its rates that we’re currently allowed because a drop in those rates it is perceived that it will affect larger livestock farmers, but the reality is it will affect every single farmer because the competition of land will increase and for young farmers the access finance and gaining access to finance remains one of the biggest barriers.”

The outgoing President also says he will still be involved as the leadership changes.

John says he is open to new opportunities but will be getting back to more farming in the first instance.

“I think my Dad has held the fort at home here for the last two years as I have been away nearly every day and every night, he’ll definitely be glad of a bit of help around the place to milk cows and do a bit of work. I will still be involved in the background in Macra sitting on a few committees whether they will listen to me or not is a different story. But, there will hopefully be some sort of opportunity that might present itself and I look forward to a bit of quiet time before getting involved in something again.”