Cullinan warns of further farm protests

The Irish Farmers Association says ‘the clock is ticking’ to save the future of the industry in Ireland.

It’s accused the Government of expecting more and more for less where the climate action plan is concerned.

70 tractors in a convoy drove though Dublin City Centre yesterday in a protest that was scaled back because of the pandemic.

IFA President Tim Cullinan from Toomevara warned that further protests will take place if their demands are not heard.

“We’re at a critical time in particular around CAP reform. The clock is ticking.

“It’s ticking very fast here and I know what this government wants to do – they want to get a plan to Brussels and what I’m asking you again today is are we better off with a ‘no plan’ than a ‘bad plan’ and take our time and get a right plan.”