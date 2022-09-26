Cullinan: Plans for sucklers would eliminate the sector completely

The IFA President, and Tipp farmer Tim Cullinan said the Minister for Agriculture has to come clean on the Department’s position on how sectoral emission ceilings for agriculture will be achieved.

Documents released under FOI show proposals have been put forward some months ago which undermine the dairy sector and devastate the suckler sector.

The IFA says that the reported planned reduction in the suckler herd is astonishing and would eliminate the sector entirely, ruining all of rural Ireland.

The Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur also made comment on the news stating that it seems the Department appear hell bent on reducing numbers.