Cullinan: Major changes ahead for farming sector

Farmers are facing into fundamental changes the like of which they’re never seen before according to the Tipperary based president of the IFA.

Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan was last week returned unopposed as IFA President for another two year term.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the CAP discussions will impact on the way farmers operate

However Cullinan says there are many other factors which will determine farming into the future.

“But then move on to climate change – the Climate Bill was agreed in the Dáil prior to the recess last June. That is obviously very, very concerning. The Government will be setting sectoral targets.

“On top of that then currently we have a review of the Nitrates Action Programme and part of that is a derogation that our dairy farmers and some livestock farmers have as well and we have to ensure we can reinstate that at the end of the year.”