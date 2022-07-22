Cullinan: Farmers can’t cope with 30% cut in emissions

The Irish Farmers Association is calling for certainty around how much farmers will need to reduce their emissions by.

The Environment Minister says the agriculture sector will have to cut emissions by more than the 22% farmers want.

It’s after a new report showed emissions increased by 4.7% between 2020 and 2021.

President of the IFA, Toomevara’s Tim Cullinan, says farmers can’t cut by more than 22%.

“We can work on 22% and that’s as far as it goes. To look at it all the studies that are out there – the KPG report in particular – clearly demonstrate that if it were to go higher than 22%, in the region of 30%, that there would be massive cost to the sector in the region of €4 billion and 55,000 jobs and would have a serious impact on rural Ireland.”