Cullinan: Environment Minister at odds with Taoiseach and Tánaiste

The Tipperary based Irish Farmers Association president says comments from the Environment Minister about cutting the national herd are ‘totally at odds’ with previous messaging from government.

Eamon Ryan said yesterday sectoral emissions reduction targets will be finalised by the end of the month.

However there’s reportedly tension between Minister Ryan and his Agriculture colleague, Charlie McConalogue, over how far to go.

Toomevara based Tim Cullinan says Minister Ryan’s comments about reducing animal numbers were stunning.

“I was amazed and shocked with the Minister’s comments yesterday.

“We’ve all been dealing with reducing emissions from the livestock herd and it’s totally at odds with what we’ve been hearing from the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste. Both individuals are clearly saying we can do this without cutting the national herd and that has been our view from the start.”