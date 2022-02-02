Cullinan: below cost selling has to be tackled to keep farming viable

A Tipperary based farm leader says the Government will have to step in to tackle below cost selling of food.

IFA President Tim Cullinan was part of a deputation which met with Lidl yesterday to discuss the supermarket selling 1.9 kilo chickens for €3.49 which he says is way below the cost of production.

The Toomevara pig farmer says yesterdays meeting was productive to some degree.

“What came out of that meeting was that Lidl have recognised that this is an extraordinary event – massive price increases in the cost of production.

“Normally Lidl would have contracts – anything from 6 to 12 months – and in this situation they will relook at those contracts to see what they can do and pay a higher price back to processors which in turn would mean a price increase for farmers.”