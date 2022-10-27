Cullen urges farmers to check zoning maps

IFA President Tim Cullinan is urging farmers to check zoning maps following the introduction of Residential Zoned Land Tax.

The Toomevara man says farmers with lands on the outskirts of towns and villages could be caught and the penalties for non-payment are harsh.

The tax is 3% of the market value of the land and there is only a 2 month window to appeal and this includes the Christmas period.

Cullinan is advising farmers to view the maps showing lands that may be affected which are available at all council offices from November 1st.