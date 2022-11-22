Call for Tipperary potato farmers to get a fair price for their produce

Toomevara farmer and IFA President Tim Cullinane has called on the newly approved Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri Food Supply Chain to ensure that a fair price is paid to potato growers.

Addressing the National Potato Conference in Meath he said costs are at an all-time high and the need for the market to return a fair price is essential to make potato farming viable

Storage costs for the coming season will increase substantially and place an additional burden on the sector and may even see potato farmers going out of business.