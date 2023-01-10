CalfCare returns to Tipperary

An event focused on the care of calves in their first few weeks returns to Tipperary this month.

The annual Animal Health Ireland and Teagasc CalfCare events are taking place during the month of January, with one scheduled for Templemore on January 19th.

The workshops focus on how farmers can best equip themselves for the upcoming calving season, and how to manage the calf in early life to lead to the best possible outcomes.

Una Hickey, National Sales Manager, Volac Ireland said “A successful calf rearing season is vital for the success and profitability of farming and the topics covered in this series of CalfCare events will hopefully help farmers as they approach this important time on their farms.”