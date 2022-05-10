Cahir plant targeted by IFA pig price protest

IFA members are protesting outside a number of secondary meat processors across the country today including one in Tipperary.

Farmers are seeking an increase in the price they are paid for pigs – with a call for a 30 cent per kilo increase by the end of the month.

They say the industry is in danger of extinction and there won’t be any pig meat on the shelves – the IFA say farmers are only getting 12% of the price the public pays for ham.

Protests have been in place since 6am at four locations including Oakpark Foods in Cahir where there are around 20 IFA members planning on blocking deliveries and collections from the plant.

Farmers say they expect to be there for many hours and possibly overnight.