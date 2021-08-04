Cahill to raise problems facing forestry sector at Oireachtas committee meeting

The difficulties being faced by the forestry industry will be raised by a Tipperary TD at an Oireachtas committee meeting today.

Deputy Jackie Cahill chairs the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine which will meet with the Minister of State at the Department Senator Pippa Hackett this afternoon.

Speaking in advance of today’s meeting the Thurles TD said the committee would like to discuss the progress on commitments made in the Programme for Government to address the difficulties faced by the forestry industry.

Deputy Cahill will also be raising the knock-on consequences for other sectors of the economy, including the construction industry where a shortage of timber supplies is causing particular strain.

Jackie Cahill said the committee is particularly concerned about the level of afforestation and that it seems only 20 to 25 per cent of the Programme for Government target will be met this year.

Members are also keen to discuss the drop in the number of tree felling licences issued in recent weeks which they are told is due to the introduction of a new regulation where projects which fall under the Habitats Directive now require an additional 30 days for public consultation.