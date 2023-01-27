Cahill calls for deer cull

A Tipperary TD has called for a deer cull after being involved in a crash with a deer in the Premier County last Sunday night.

The incident caused damage to the car but the Fianna Fáil TD wasn’t injured.

In the wake of the collision Deputy Cahill said the numbers of deer are out of control and something needs to be done as more and more of the animals are bolting onto our roads putting motorists in danger.

Jackie Cahill, who is chairman of the Agriculture Committee, says deer are also causing huge issues for farmers. They’re overgrazing, eating pasture and crops, damaging fencing on farms and also causing problems for newly planted forestry.

A public consultation is currently underway to gather views on issues relating to the increased deer numbers.