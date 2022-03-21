Cahill addresses EU conference in France

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill is in France today at a Conference of Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the 27 EU Member States.

The Fianna Fail representative was there in his capacity as Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.

Addressing the conference in Val de Loire the Thurles TD said recent geopolitical events have driven home the fact that food security for the people of Europe must remain high on the agenda for all legislators across all EU Member States.

He said the unjustifiable and horrifying war in Ukraine has proven that our food security is not guaranteed.

Jackie Cahill also called for the European Union to go back to basics with CAP.