Bansha, Nenagh and Clonmel Shows approved for funding

Three Agricultural Shows in Tipperary have been included in funding announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development.

€313,000 has been allocated for a new online show management system under the LEADER programme.

119 shows across Ireland to receive individual allocations of up to €6,000.

Clonmel, Nenagh and Bansha Shows are among them which local Senator Garret Ahearn says is well deserved.

“This is funding that will be given based on the amount of expenditure that they have in setting up these shows.

“These are wonderful events and the government recognise them as such. They really give a sense of fun and energy and community and there’s something there for all families. It’s something that has been really lost over the last number of years with Covid.

“But the costs to put these together have increased dramatically over the last two or three years and this funding is in recognition of that and to support them through it.”

Senator Garret Ahearn says the likes of Bansha, Nenagh and Clonmel shows are a great day out while also provide a great outlet for local producers.

“It really is a shop-window for local produce as well and small businesses and food producers.

“We saw last week just how successful these shows are. Clonmel had a huge crowd at their Agricultural Show – it was a huge success.”