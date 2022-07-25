Ahearn: Farmers not solely responsible for carbon emissions

There’s a sense of frustration within Fine Gael Oireachtas members at the way he farming sector is being demonised for the emissions crisis according to Senator Garret Ahearn.

The South Tipp based politician says rural members of the party in particular feel that ‘finger pointing’ at the agriculture sector, could impact the country’s reputation as a sustainable food producer.

Garret Ahearn says farmers have already taken steps to tackle the problem.

“Over the weekend and late last week there was a constant discussion about agriculture having to do everything to bear the burden of climate change and hitting targets.

“It’s certainly our view that agriculture needs to play a role – and a significant role – but we need to have a grown up conversation about what other sectors need to do as well and their commitments. Because agriculture has done quite a lot already even before these commitments were put down.”