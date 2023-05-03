Agriculture Committee to discuss efforts to reduce carbon levels

A Tipperary TD will chair a meeting on Biomethane Renewable Gas later this evening.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will discuss the matter with stakeholders at 5.30pm today with Cathaoirleach Jackie Cahill overseeing.

Representatives from Gas Networks Ireland, Irish BioEnergy Association, Biocore Environmental, Renewable Gas Forum Ireland and Teagasc will explain how biomethane energy generation can help the Irish agricultural sector meet carbon reduction targets.

Ahead of the meeting Deputy Cahill said such developments “offer important benefits, including contributing to energy security, offering additional income to farming families, and ensure farmers play their part in the national decarbonisation.”

The meeting can be viewed on Oireachtas TV in Committee Room 3 this evening.