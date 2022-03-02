Agriculture Committee to discuss difficulties facing farmers

The challenges facing the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors will be discussed by the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine this evening.

In particular they will focus on production costs and retail prices with representatives of the Irish Farmers’ Association including President Tim Cullinan from Toomevara who is himself a pig farmer.

Speaking ahead of the meeting Committee Cathaoirleach, Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said the sectors face challenges on two fronts – increased production costs and a retail sector dominated by a number of large chains pushing down prices paid to farmers.