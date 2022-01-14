Absence rate among mid-west hospital staff drops to 9% over last week

Around nine percent of healthcare workers in the UL Hospitals Group were unavailable to work yesterday due to Covid-related issues.

New close contact isolation rules came into effect at midnight, which is likely to reduce absences in healthcare settings.

Last Friday, UL Hospitals Group said around 13 percent of healthcare workers were out with Covid-related absences at its sites, including in Limerick and Nenagh.

Yesterday, that figure had dropped to around nine percent with 423 workers still out for a variety of reasons including positive cases, close contacts and those with symptoms.

UL Hospitals Group has praised its staff for “demonstrating enormous professionalism and commitment to patient care….to support essential services during this latest wave.”

From midnight, new close contact rules came into effect.

Among them, close contacts of confirmed cases won’t have to self isolate, as long as they’ve received a booster vaccine and aren’t showing symptoms.