7,321 people impacted by boil water notice in Newport

A boil water notice has been issued in Newport.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council, a Boil Water Notice has been issued for the area supplied by the Newport Public Water Supply.

Operational issues at the plant has led to high levels of turbidity or cloudiness in the water, with the notice impacting approximately 7,321 people.

The areas affected include customers in Newport, Birdhill, Ballina, Gortybrigane, Ballinahinch, Killoscully and surrounding areas.

A full map of the affected areas can be found on Water.ie.