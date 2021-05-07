7 out of 10 premises checked in Cahir sold alcohol to underage shopper

A Cahir Sergeant says he’s surprised by the findings of a Garda operation which targeted the sale of alcohol to young people.

The operation saw Gardaí assisted by an underage member of the public checking to see if they could buy alcohol at 10 premises in the district.

Seven out of the 10 made the sale without asking for identification.

Businesses are being reminded that the sale of alcohol to an under 18 is an offence, and that it’s also an offence for anybody to buy alcohol for an under 18.

Sergeant Ray Moloney explains the reason for the operation.

“It’s coming on the back of some anti-social behaviour that has been reported in Cahir and also as we begin the summer months and the days become finer that there’s a temptation for young people to go drinking in public places.2

“We just wanted to make sure that everyone was clear on their obligations under the Liquor Licensing Act.”