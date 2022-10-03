More than 54,700 Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland

Nearly 900 Ukrainian refugees are living in Tipperary according to the latest CSO figures.

In all over 54,700 have arrived to Ireland since the start of the conflict with Russia.

Just over 1,000 refugees came to Ireland in the week up to September 25th.

CSO figures show that both Dublin’s North Inner City and Killarney County Kerry had the highest number of associated arrivals from Ukraine at 1,558.

The Clonmel electoral area has 179, Nenagh 174, Cashel – Tipperary 161, Carrick on Suir 112, the Roscrea – Templemore area 100, Thurles 92, Cahir 63 and the Newport area has 17.