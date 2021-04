The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipp this week has dropped by five percent.

10,546 people in the county are receiving the PUP today – 589 fewer than last week and one of the most significant reductions seen in the county since the start of the year.

Nationally, there are 403,000 people receiving the PUP this week – a drop of 17,600 in a week.

The construction sector saw the largest decrease in the number of people receiving the payment this week.