The 5.45 – Rosie Dowling challenges for The Haven Rescue

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

There has been alot of talk about the impact of the housing crisis and indeed the rising cost of living on people, but it appears this is having a knock on effect on our furry friends.

Local Animal Rescue – The Haven Rescue based in Roscrea – has found it increasingly difficult to find homes in Ireland for dogs in their care.

Their co-founder Rosie Dowling has been speaking to Sheila Naughton about the challenges they have faced, and why adoption is one of the best ways to ensure you get the right dog for your lifestyle.

