The 5.45 – Phyllis Conway on loss of her son to suicide

Facilitators are needed to see the establishment of a support group for those who’ve lost a loved one to suicide in Tipperary.

HUGG is a group that is specifically for adults and sees volunteers with lived experiences support others who are dealing with a loss of this nature.

Phyllis Conway is a facilitator in Waterford who lost her son Sean in 2017, and she says many of people in Tipperary have to travel to the group there for meetings.

She says that they are hoping to see HUGG in every county in Ireland and if there are people in the Premier who are in a place to help they’re encouraged to reach out.

Phyllis spoke to Sheila Naughton about her own story and path to finding HUGG :

