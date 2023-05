On The 5.45 :

Today an event took place in Thurles to encourage more women to get involved in politics here in Tipperary.

See Her Elected were running the morning event in conjunction with the caucus and the council – and we heard from them yesterday you can listen back to that on the podcast section.

Today the key note address was delivered by former Tipp Senator Kathleen O’Meara – and she joined Sheila Naughton straight after to talk about how it went and her own career in politics :