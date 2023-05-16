The 5.45 Mini Series – Local Women in Politics with Jacqui Finnan

Day Two of our Women in Politics Mini Series here on, The 5.45:

Today Sheila Naughton has been hearing from a former Tipperary Town Mayor, and the current Membership and Recruitment Officer with the Fianna Fáil Women’s Network Jacqui Finnan.

Despite losing out in the 2019 local elections – Jacqui’s love for politics has not wavered and she remains an active Fianna Fáil member- and hopes she can support other women who may want to go forward for election in Tipperary in the future.

But it’s not all about elections – Jacqui spoke to Sheila all about the Network, and how it can bring women together :

