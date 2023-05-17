The 5.45 Mini Series – Local Women in Politics with Dr. Michelle Maher

We’re over the midway point now with our mini series on women in politics in Tipperary here on The 5.45.

We are really enjoying hearing the experiences of women involved in that world locally and from different sides as well, and today we continue that with Dr. Michelle Maher who is the Programme Manager with See Her Elected but we have also been reliably informed that Dr. Maher has local links her late husband James Maher was from Thurles- and she is a daughter-in-law of the late Michael Maher who had a pub in Thurles.

But today she is talking to be about the organisation and their event which is happening here tomorrow: