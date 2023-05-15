The 5.45 Mini Series – Local Women in Politics with Cllr. Peggy Ryan

On Thursday there is going to be an event run by See Her Elected coming to Tipperary – the aim is to see more women engaged and involved in politics in the county – and while it will help those who may run in the local elections organise their campaign they also want to reach any woman who may want to just engage more in their local political scene to get involved.

So we have decided that this week on The 5.45 to look at women in politics in Tipperary – let’s see it from all sides current councillors, past Oireachtas members, those unelected but involved in local parities.

Sheila Naughton begins by talking to the Chair of the Tipperary Women’s Caucus and Cathaoirleach of the Thurles Templemore MD – Fine Gael’s Peggy Ryan.

They discuss everything from her journey into the role of Councillor, juggling parenting and her job and the role of the Caucus: