The 5.45 – Michael Begley on vacant buildings in Tipp Town

Tipperary Town has been selected to be part of new initiative tackling vacancy levels- and it is one of only five nationwide to be included.

Over the last number of months and indeed years issues with particularly high levels of vacancy in the West Tipp town have been a talking point.

Well under the Irish Architecture Foundation’s (IAF) Reimagine Hometown programme it’s hoped this will change things.

Michael Begley Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force Manager has been speaking to Sheila Naughton- she started by asking about this new scheme :