The 5.45 – John Keane outgoing Macra President

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news , The 5.45 :

Today the 2023-2025 Presidential Macra count took place which means that shortly the 38th President John Keane will move on from the position.

Despite being a South Laois man, he rose to the helm through his membership in the Tipperary club Devil’s Bit.

He says that his Dad will be glad to have someone back on hand to help with the milking but he is still hopeful other opportunities may arise.

Sheila Naughton spoke to him today, you can listen to the full interview below:

