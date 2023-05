Today on the Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45:

The Environmental Protection Agency has visited a waste water treatment plant in North Tipp in the wake of complaints from a local angling club.

It follows ongoing problems with the plant at Ballycommon with raw sewerage apparently discharging directly into the Nenagh River.

Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy spoke with Secretary of the Ormond Anglers Association about the problems: