The 5.45 – James & Paige on the inaugural ‘Dawn Walk’ in Cahir

Today on Tipp FM’s evening news, The 5.45 :

The inaugural ‘Dawn Walk’ is taking place in South Tipp this weekend.

It has been organised by the newly established youth club in Cahir, Teen Cave, and a number of other local organisations, in order to raise money for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

It coincides with other similar walks that are happening across the county and country, but the members of the youth group want to do this so that they can continue their work in raising awareness about mental health in the community here directly.

Sheila Naughton has been speaking to James Egan and Paige O’Connell from the group ahead of Saturday :

